Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jarred Voorhis, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccination to be administered to Arizona Department of Corrections employees in Winslow, Ariz., March 24, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 13:20 Photo ID: 6570643 VIRIN: 210324-Z-CC902-039 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 8.04 MB Location: WINSLOW, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG provides vaccinations at ADOC [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.