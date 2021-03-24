Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jarred Voorhis, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to an Arizona Department of Corrections employee in Winslow, Ariz., March 24, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
This work, AZNG provides vaccinations at ADOC [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
