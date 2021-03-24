Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG provides vaccinations at ADOC [Image 1 of 4]

    AZNG provides vaccinations at ADOC

    WINSLOW, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Jarred Voorhis, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, prepares bandages to be used after the administration of the COVID-19 vaccination to Arizona Department of Corrections employees in Winslow, Ariz., March 24, 2021. The vaccinations ensure State employees continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    Soldiers
    ADOC
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

