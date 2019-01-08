Raiders First for a Reason!

1st Lt. Bethany Stuhlman (middle), Sgt. Demetrius Wright (bottom left), Spc. Joe Naumenko (top left) and Spc. Brody Pollard (lower right) from the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo during a gunnery exercise August 2019, Fort Stewart, Ga. Stuhlman was the first female tank platoon leader in the squadron. She then served as the executive officer for that same troop. (Courtesy Photo)

