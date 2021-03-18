2nd Lt. Sarah Washa, from the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a photo in front of her troop headquarters on Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. Washa is the first female scout platoon leader in 5-7CAV and encourages female Soldiers by saying, “There's females accomplishing all these amazing things, so there's nothing stopping you anymore; the door's open and we aren't going anywhere." (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 03:18
|Photo ID:
|6569995
|VIRIN:
|210318-A-GN091-357
|Resolution:
|4752x3168
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HOVEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raiders First for a Reason! [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
