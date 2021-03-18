Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raiders First for a Reason! [Image 2 of 4]

    Raiders First for a Reason!

    CAMP HOVEY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. William Griffen 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    2nd Lt. Sarah Washa, from the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a photo in front of her troop headquarters on Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. Washa is the first female scout platoon leader in 5-7CAV and encourages female Soldiers by saying, “There's females accomplishing all these amazing things, so there's nothing stopping you anymore; the door's open and we aren't going anywhere." (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Griffen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:18
    Photo ID: 6569995
    VIRIN: 210318-A-GN091-357
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Raiders First for a Reason!

