Raiders First for a Reason!

2nd Lt. Sarah Washa, from the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a photo in front of her troop headquarters on Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2021. Washa is the first female scout platoon leader in 5-7CAV and encourages female Soldiers by saying, “There's females accomplishing all these amazing things, so there's nothing stopping you anymore; the door's open and we aren't going anywhere." (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Griffen)

