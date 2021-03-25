Raiders First for a Reason!

Photo By Spc. William Griffen | 1st Lt. Bethany Stuhlman (middle), Sgt. Demetrius Wright (bottom left), Spc. Joe...... read more read more Photo By Spc. William Griffen | 1st Lt. Bethany Stuhlman (middle), Sgt. Demetrius Wright (bottom left), Spc. Joe Naumenko (top left) and Spc. Brody Pollard (lower right) from the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a photo during a gunnery exercise August 2019, Fort Stewart, Ga. Stuhlman was the first female tank platoon leader in the squadron. She then served as the executive officer for that same troop. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Raider Brigade, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, has been known for many firsts to include the first unit in the Army to field the Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, and the first ABCT to commence gunnery training under COVID-19 conditions. However, we would be remiss if we did not mention that our people are our first priority, and by “first”, we mean just that.



In light of March being Women’s History Month, we want to take a moment and highlight some Raider Soldiers who are making history by being firsts in their own right.



Sgt. Julie Broadway is currently the first female field artillery section chief in the 1st Battalion 41st Field Artillery Regiment, Raider Brigade. Although small in stature, she is truly large in heart and spirit, and does not let anything stand in her way.



“To be a 13B (Cannon Crewmember) and a section chief takes a lot of hard work, dedication and attention to your job,” said Broadway. “To all the females in my mos (military occupational specialty) and who want to be a section chief, just keep putting in the hard work and don’t let anything bring you down, even on days when you feel like it's a struggle.”



2nd Lt. Sarah Washa, the first female scout platoon leader of the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1ABCT, said she assesses the training value of classes, and training in which her platoon participates in order to ensure everything is done to the standard.



"There's always going to be a comment about being a female and questioning whether or not you can accomplish the same things the guys can do, but oddly enough, I'm super thankful for it because for as many people who have those sorts of opinions, there are twice as many people who know we can do it. I'm fortunate to have the NCOs (noncommissioned officers) and Soldiers that I do because they trust me and I know I'm able to trust them."



Washa added that although there may have been those who doubted her along the way, the key is determination.



"I'd say just keep doing it," said Washa. "There were male leaders along the way who doubted me and doubted that females could do it, but there's always someone out there who knows you can do it and it's been done before. There's females accomplishing all these amazing things, so there's nothing stopping you anymore; the door's open and we aren't going anywhere."



Washa works with another great leader, 1st Lt. Bethany Stuhlman, 5-7CAV’s first female tank platoon leader. Washa said she was grateful for her because since she was in the squadron before Washa, Stuhlman helped set her up for success.



"Being the first female tank platoon leader was challenging at times, but very rewarding too," said Stuhlman. "I've had a lot of NCOs and Soldiers who helped me to get to where I am and be successful. I love my job, both when I was a platoon leader in a tank company and now (as a distribution leader)."



Stuhlman served as 5-7 CAV's first female tank platoon leader of Darkhorse Troop, as well as the executive officer for that troop. Now she serves as a distribution platoon leader for Diesel Troop’s forward support company.



"When I was shooting the tank, that was obviously a great thing to do, but still with my current role, I love working with Soldiers,” said Stuhlman. “ Every day they make it fun and different and working with all different types of people is what makes everyday fun."



These are just a few of our outstanding female Raiders who have played vital roles in the Raider Brigade. During March, we celebrate this month as Women’s History Month. We are greatly thankful for all the women in the Raider Brigade who come from all walks of life, and bring an abundance of experiences and dynamics to our mission and our great organization.