    Raiders First for a Reason! [Image 3 of 4]

    Raiders First for a Reason!

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Spc. William Griffen 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    1st Lt. Bethany Stuhlman (right) and Spc. Derrick Turner (left), assigned to the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division pose for a photo on top of their M1 Abrams tank during a gunnery exercise, June 2020, at Fort Stewart, Ga. Stuhlman was the first female tank platoon leader in the squadron. She then served as the executive officer for that same troop. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:18
    Photo ID: 6569996
    VIRIN: 200601-A-GN091-547
    Resolution: 414x896
    Size: 47.31 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raiders First for a Reason! [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    platoon leader
    5-7 CAV
    1ABCT

