1st Lt. Bethany Stuhlman (right) and Spc. Derrick Turner (left), assigned to the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division pose for a photo on top of their M1 Abrams tank during a gunnery exercise, June 2020, at Fort Stewart, Ga. Stuhlman was the first female tank platoon leader in the squadron. She then served as the executive officer for that same troop. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:18 Photo ID: 6569996 VIRIN: 200601-A-GN091-547 Resolution: 414x896 Size: 47.31 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raiders First for a Reason! [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.