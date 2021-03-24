Kerrville, Texas Student earns $180K Navy Scholarship

KERRVILLE, Texas – (March 24, 2021) Jonathan Halpin, 17, of Victoria, Texas, a senior attending Tivy High School, was awarded the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship in the amount of $180,000 during a ceremony held at the school. Halpin, who serves as the school’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet commander, will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall. “I wanted a way to pay for college and I always wanted to join the military,” said Halpin, who has been in JROTC program since his freshman year. “I want to fly, and the Navy has the best aviation programs in the world. I want to fly off aircraft carriers and experience the adrenaline rush every day.” For more information about the NROTC Scholarship program, visit www.navy.com. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

