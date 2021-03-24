Tivy High School Counselor presented Navy Impact Influencer Award

KERRVILLE, Texas – (March 24, 2021) John Milner, a guidance counselor with Tivy High School, was presented the Impact Influencer Award by Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Jeremy Lagunas, the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship coordinator assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio during a ceremony held at the school. He was presented the award for his leadership, mentorship, and guidance provided to Cadet Cmdr. Jonathan Halpin, who was awarded the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship in the amount of $180,000. The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can enjoy a normal college life and focus on their studies before starting a career in the Navy. Through these programs, a person will enter the Navy in a leadership position as a commissioned officer. Officers in the Navy have responsibilities that include anything from low-level management to the highest levels of command. For more information about the NROTC Scholarship program, visit www.navy.com. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

