Kerrville, Texas Student earns $180K Navy Scholarship

KERRVILLE, Texas – (March 24, 2021) America’s Navy awarded the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship to Jonathan Halpin, 17, of Victoria, Texas, during a ceremony held at Tivy High School.



The NROTC scholarship, valued at up to $180,000, pays for the cost of full tuition, books and other educational fees at many of the country’s leading colleges and universities. Upon graduation, midshipmen are commissioned as ensigns in the Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps.



Halpin, who serves as the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC cadet commander, plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall.



“I wanted a way to pay for college and I always wanted to join the military,” said Halpin, who has been in JROTC program at Tivy High School since his freshman year. “I want to fly, and the Navy has the best aviation programs in the world. I want to fly off aircraft carriers and experience the adrenaline rush every day.”



Retired Air Force Col. Bobby Woods, the schools senior JROTC instructor is extremely proud of Halpin.



“We are so excited for Jonathan and his family. He has worked really hard for years getting ready for this,” said Woods. “The scholarship offered to him and his family is life changing. Students, like Jonathan, who are part of the JROTC program will walk away with incredible life skills that are going to make them better after graduating high school.”



Witnessing the ceremony were members of Halpin’s JROTC unit, school and district staff, members of the local press, and his father.



“I am super proud of my son. He has always been a very hard worker and he earned every bit of it,” said Justin Halpin. “I want to thank the JROTC program and the school for setting him up for success.”



According to John Milner, Tivy High School’s guidance counselor, the scholarship will help Jonathan with his financial needs and, through the NROTC program, help him reach some of his goals, one becoming an engineer.



“Jonathan is a good representation of Tivy High School and a quality individual,” said Milner. “He is one of those students who is self-driven and self-motivated. He promotes that hard work, discipline, and doing well, not only in academics but in JROTC, will breed success.”



The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can enjoy a normal college life and focus on their studies before starting a career in the Navy.



Through these programs, a person will enter the Navy in a leadership position as a commissioned officer. Officers in the Navy have responsibilities that include anything from low-level management to the highest levels of command.



For more information about the NROTC Scholarship program, visit www.navy.com.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.