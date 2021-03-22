Corps digs dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock coffer dam

A construction crew with Johnson Brothers Construction perform spot welds March 22, 2021 on a steel sheet pile on the completed cofferdam at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a new 110-foot by 1,200-foot navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 11:18
|Photo ID:
|6569126
|VIRIN:
|210322-A-EO110-1002
|Resolution:
|7368x4912
|Size:
|20.12 MB
|Location:
|GRAND RIVERS, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Corps will dig dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock cofferdam
