    Corps digs dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock coffer dam

    Corps digs dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock coffer dam

    GRAND RIVERS, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    A construction crew with Johnson Brothers Construction perform spot welds March 22, 2021 on a steel sheet pile on the completed cofferdam at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a new 110-foot by 1,200-foot navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 11:18
    This work, Corps digs dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock coffer dam [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Corps of Engineers
    Construction
    Excavation
    Kentucky Lock Addition Project
    Cofferdam

