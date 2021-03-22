Corps digs dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock coffer dam

A construction crew with Johnson Brothers Construction perform spot welds March 22, 2021 on a steel sheet pile on the completed cofferdam at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a new 110-foot by 1,200-foot navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 03.22.2021
Location: GRAND RIVERS, KY, US