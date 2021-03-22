Corps digs dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock coffer dam

This is the completed cofferdam March 22, 2021, 2020 at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and contracting partner Johnson Brothers Construction recently completed the $68 million project where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing the new 110-foot by 1,200-foot navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

