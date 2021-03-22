This is the completed cofferdam March 22, 2021, 2020 at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and contracting partner Johnson Brothers Construction recently completed the $68 million project where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing the new 110-foot by 1,200-foot navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 11:19
|Photo ID:
|6569131
|VIRIN:
|210322-A-EO110-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|22.36 MB
|Location:
|GRAND RIVERS, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps digs dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock coffer dam [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps will dig dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock cofferdam
