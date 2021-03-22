Corps digs dry conditions with finished Kentucky Lock coffer dam

Barney Schulte (Left), lead engineer for the Kentucky Lock Addition Project, confers with Jody Robinson, Contract Team lead at Western Kentucky Area Office, while standing on top of the completed cofferdam at the Kentucky Lock Addition Project March 22, 2021 on the Tennessee River in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a new 110-foot by 1,200-foot navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

