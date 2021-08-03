Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW hosts Red Flag 21-2 [Image 13 of 13]

    20th FW hosts Red Flag 21-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 20th Fighter Wing (FW) pilot prepares for a mission during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, March 8, 2021. The 20th FW brought over 500 individuals from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, including two fighter squadrons to participate as the host unit. The two fighter squadrons, the 55th “Shooters” and 79th “Tigers”, are responsible for maintaining the safety of other units by escorting their aircraft in and out of the airspace as well as performing the units’ primary mission set: the suppression of enemy air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney)

