A 20th Fighter Wing (FW) pilot prepares for a mission during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, March 8, 2021. The 20th FW brought over 500 individuals from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, including two fighter squadrons to participate as the host unit. The two fighter squadrons, the 55th “Shooters” and 79th “Tigers”, are responsible for maintaining the safety of other units by escorting their aircraft in and out of the airspace as well as performing the units’ primary mission set: the suppression of enemy air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 09:43 Photo ID: 6568933 VIRIN: 210308-F-IW330-1151 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.06 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th FW hosts Red Flag 21-2 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.