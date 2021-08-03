An F-16 Viper assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing flies over Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during exercise Red Flag 21-2, March 8, 2021. The exercise was developed during the Vietnam War-era to give new pilots a more realistic training environment and heighten their chance of survival. Pilots from around the world participate in Red Flag multiple times a year as a way to hone their skills, during real time training scenarios that require an adaptive mindset to succeed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 09:43
|Photo ID:
|6568932
|VIRIN:
|210308-F-IW330-1084
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th FW hosts Red Flag 21-2 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
