    20th FW hosts Red Flag 21-2 [Image 8 of 13]

    20th FW hosts Red Flag 21-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing flies over Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during exercise Red Flag 21-2, March 8, 2021. The exercise was developed during the Vietnam War-era to give new pilots a more realistic training environment and heighten their chance of survival. Pilots from around the world participate in Red Flag multiple times a year as a way to hone their skills, during real time training scenarios that require an adaptive mindset to succeed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney)

