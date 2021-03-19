A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel over Europe during exercise Baltic Trident, March 19, 2021. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 07:35 Photo ID: 6568821 VIRIN: 210319-F-PZ401-1017 Resolution: 3125x2086 Size: 246.88 KB Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, 37, EE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW fuels exercise Baltic Trident [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.