A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel over Europe during exercise Baltic Trident, March 19, 2021. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 07:35
|Photo ID:
|6568821
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-PZ401-1017
|Resolution:
|3125x2086
|Size:
|246.88 KB
|Location:
|ÄMARI AIR BASE, 37, EE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 100th ARW fuels exercise Baltic Trident [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT