    100th ARW fuels exercise Baltic Trident

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, 37, ESTONIA

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel over Europe during exercise Baltic Trident, March 19, 2021. The 100th ARW’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 07:35
    Photo ID: 6568821
    VIRIN: 210319-F-PZ401-1017
    Resolution: 3125x2086
    Size: 246.88 KB
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, 37, EE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW fuels exercise Baltic Trident [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    KC-135
    airpower
    RAF Mildenhall
    exercise
    Baltic Trident

