100th ARW fuels exercise Baltic Trident

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brayan Ramirez, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron over Europe during exercise Baltic Trident, March 19, 2021. Exercises and deployments that utilize agile combat employment concepts ensure forces in Europe are ready to protect and defend partners, allies and U.S. interests at a moment’s notice, and generate lethal combat airpower should deterrence fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, 37, EE