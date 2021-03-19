100th ARW fuels exercise Baltic Trident

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over Europe during exercise Baltic Trident, March 19, 2021. The 100th ARW continuously exercises to improve its defense capabilities to ensure its advantage in resiliency and to protect its assets, personnel and support its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

