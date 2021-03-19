100th ARW fuels exercise Baltic Trident

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron departs from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing after receiving fuel over Europe during exercise Baltic Trident, March 19, 2021. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat airpower across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

