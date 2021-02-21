Deployed Rescue Squadron showcases talents at open house

26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron Airmen race to set up an austere environment refueling operation called FARP, Forward Arming and Refueling Operations, Feb. 21, 2021. The squadron did it during an open house at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing showcasing the capability to establish a fueling point at an austere location in mere minutes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

