Deployed Rescue Squadron showcases talents at open house

A HC-130J Combat Search and Rescue pilot with the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron drags a fuel hose and carries a fire extinguisher during a Forward Arming and Refueling Operations demonstration at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Feb. 21, 2021. The team demonstrated that after landing and parking a rescue configured aircraft they can establish a fueling point in mere minutes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021