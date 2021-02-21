A HC-130J Combat Search and Rescue pilot with the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron drags a fuel hose and carries a fire extinguisher during a Forward Arming and Refueling Operations demonstration at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Feb. 21, 2021. The team demonstrated that after landing and parking a rescue configured aircraft they can establish a fueling point in mere minutes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 07:24
|Photo ID:
|6568803
|VIRIN:
|210221-Z-NJ935-0024
|Resolution:
|5937x3950
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Deployed Rescue Squadron showcases talents at open house [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployed Rescue Squadron showcases talents at open house
