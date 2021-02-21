Deployed Rescue Squadron showcases talents at open house

Airmen at the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron sponsored an open house at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing showcasing the capability to set up austere environment refueling operations called FARP, Forward Arming and Refueling Operations, Feb. 21, 2021. The team demonstrated that after landing and parking a rescue configured HC-130J, they can establish a fueling point in mere minutes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

