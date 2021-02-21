Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Rescue Squadron showcases talents at open house [Image 4 of 6]

    Deployed Rescue Squadron showcases talents at open house

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat Search and Rescue pilot with the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron hand rolls a fuel hose during a Forward Arming and Refueling Operations demonstration at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Feb. 21, 2021. The team demonstrated that after landing and parking a rescue configured aircraft they can establish a fueling point in mere minutes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    This work, Deployed Rescue Squadron showcases talents at open house [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

