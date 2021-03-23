1-91 CAV PLT LFX

U.S. Army Capt. Bernard Witschen, right, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, provides guidance and direction to a paratrooper during a platoon level live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, March 23, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

