U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to fire a M3 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System (also known as Carl Gustav recoilless rifle) during a platoon level live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, March 23, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 06:45
|Photo ID:
|6568786
|VIRIN:
|210323-A-BS310-0177
|Resolution:
|5443x3629
|Size:
|18.38 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-91 CAV PLT LFX [Image 12 of 12], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT