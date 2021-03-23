Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV PLT LFX [Image 11 of 12]

    1-91 CAV PLT LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a platoon level live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, March 23, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 06:45
    Photo ID: 6568789
    VIRIN: 210323-A-BS310-0190
    Resolution: 6839x4559
    Size: 28.07 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV PLT LFX [Image 12 of 12], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Scouts
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    173rdAB

