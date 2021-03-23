Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV PLT LFX [Image 3 of 12]

    1-91 CAV PLT LFX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pfc. Tyler Solaita, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, rushes to his next position during a platoon level live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, March 23, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 06:44
    Photo ID: 6568781
    VIRIN: 210323-A-BS310-0117
    Resolution: 7735x5157
    Size: 27.39 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV PLT LFX [Image 12 of 12], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

