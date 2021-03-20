210320-N-PC065-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) A MH-60T helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard District Five lands on the deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 20, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and served as a platform for a medical evacuation operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6567804 VIRIN: 210320-N-PC065-1028 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 713.94 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard helicopter refuels aboard USS Arlington after a medical evacuation [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.