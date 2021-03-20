U.S. Coast Guard helicopter refuels aboard USS Arlington after a medical evacuation

210320-N-PC065-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) A MH-60T helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard District Five lands on the deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 20, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and served as a platform for a medical evacuation operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6567804
|VIRIN:
|210320-N-PC065-1028
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
