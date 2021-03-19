Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to medevac ill mariner to Bermuda

A crewmember aboard a HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., prepares to airdrop supplies from a HC-130 Hercules airplane for a medical emergency off the coast of Bermuda March 19, 2021. Long range aerial rescues off shore are complex and oftentimes require coordination between the Coast Guard and partner agencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

