    Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to medevac ill mariner to Bermuda [Image 5 of 8]

    Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to medevac ill mariner to Bermuda

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    210320-N-PC065-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) A MH-60T helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard District Five lands on the deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 20, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean and served as a platform for a medical evacuation operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 15:17
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to medevac ill mariner to Bermuda [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

