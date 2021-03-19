Crewmembers aboard a HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., prepare to airdrop medical supplies to the tanker ship Antonis, off the coast of Bermuda, March 19, 2021. Long range aerial rescues off shore are complex and oftentimes require coordination between the Coast Guard and partner agencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6567800 VIRIN: 210319-G-G0105-0002 Resolution: 360x480 Size: 62.6 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to medevac ill mariner to Bermuda [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.