    Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to medevac ill mariner to Bermuda [Image 2 of 8]

    Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to medevac ill mariner to Bermuda

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crewmembers aboard a HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., prepare to airdrop medical supplies to the tanker ship Antonis, off the coast of Bermuda, March 19, 2021. Long range aerial rescues off shore are complex and oftentimes require coordination between the Coast Guard and partner agencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6567800
    VIRIN: 210319-G-G0105-0002
    Resolution: 360x480
    Size: 62.6 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Navy combine efforts to medevac ill mariner to Bermuda [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    USCG
    Coast Guard

