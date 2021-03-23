Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations [Image 7 of 7]

    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Louis Perino (left), the Georgia Air National Guard state air surgeon, discusses vaccination plans with Maj. Frances Burress (right), an aerospace medicine physician assistant with the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Medical Group, 116th Air Control Wing at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, March 23, 2021. The Georgia National Guard is vaccinating Soldiers and Airmen to combat COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 12:27
    Photo ID: 6567521
    VIRIN: 210323-Z-VK811-0006
    Resolution: 5899x4065
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Guardian Vaccinations [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations
    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations
    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations
    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations
    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations
    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations
    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT