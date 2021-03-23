U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Matthews, a medic assigned to the Marietta-based Georgia Medical Detachment, 781st Troop Command Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard administers a vaccine March 23, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is vaccinating Soldiers and Airmen to combat COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6567516
|VIRIN:
|210323-Z-VK811-0002
|Resolution:
|6113x4389
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Guardian Vaccinations [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
