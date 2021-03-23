Task Force Guardian Vaccinations

U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Tomassini, a medic assigned to the Marietta-based Georgia Medical Detachment, 781st Troop Command Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard administers a vaccine March 23, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is vaccinating Soldiers and Airmen to combat COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

