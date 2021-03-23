Task Force Guardian Vaccinations

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Vault, assigned to the Savannah-based 165th Medical Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard gives a time stamp to a Georgia Army National Soldier March 23, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is vaccinating Soldiers and Airmen to combat COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021
Location: MARIETTA, GA, US