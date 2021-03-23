U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Vault, assigned to the Savannah-based 165th Medical Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard gives a time stamp to a Georgia Army National Soldier March 23, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is vaccinating Soldiers and Airmen to combat COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6567505
|VIRIN:
|210323-Z-VK811-0005
|Resolution:
|6331x4070
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Guardian Vaccinations [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT