    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations [Image 2 of 7]

    Task Force Guardian Vaccinations

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Vault, assigned to the Savannah-based 165th Medical Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard gives a time stamp to a Georgia Army National Soldier March 23, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is vaccinating Soldiers and Airmen to combat COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 12:27
    Photo ID: 6567505
    VIRIN: 210323-Z-VK811-0005
    Resolution: 6331x4070
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Guardian Vaccinations [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    165th Airlift Wing
    COVID-19

