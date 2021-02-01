Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemoration [Image 2 of 3]

    Commemoration

    CRESCO, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Eric Zedalis 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Leigha Skadsem and her husband U.S. Army Sgt. Johnny Roberts commemorate their first meeting by playing pool at a local establishment in Cresco, Iowa. This picture, taken Jan. 2, 2021, was just a week over six years to the day they first met. (Photo courtesy of Makaila Skadsem)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 12:31
    Photo ID: 6567504
    VIRIN: 210315-A-KI383-0003
    Resolution: 805x1082
    Size: 165.62 KB
    Location: CRESCO, IA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commemoration [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Eric Zedalis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Basic Training
    Commemoration
    First Date

    Soldier
    Army Reserve
    Army
    People First

