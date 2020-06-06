Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Date [Image 3 of 3]

    First Date

    LAWLER, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Spc. Eric Zedalis 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Leigha Skadsem and her husband U.S. Army Sgt. Johnny Roberts re-enact their first meeting at a bar playing pool as they pose for engagement photos at a local establishment in Lawler, Iowa, in Summer 2020. The numbers on the balls spell out the date of their future wedding ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Joel Martin)

