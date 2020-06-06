First Date

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Leigha Skadsem and her husband U.S. Army Sgt. Johnny Roberts re-enact their first meeting at a bar playing pool as they pose for engagement photos at a local establishment in Lawler, Iowa, in Summer 2020. The numbers on the balls spell out the date of their future wedding ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Joel Martin)
