U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Leigha Skadsem and her husband U.S. Army Sgt. Johnny Roberts re-enact their first meeting at a bar playing pool as they pose for engagement photos at a local establishment in Lawler, Iowa, in Summer 2020. The numbers on the balls spell out the date of their future wedding ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Joel Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 12:31 Photo ID: 6567514 VIRIN: 210315-A-KI383-0001 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 979.89 KB Location: LAWLER, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Date [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Eric Zedalis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.