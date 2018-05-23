Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Basic Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Basic Training

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Johnny Roberts greets U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Leigha Skadsem with flowers at her U.S. Army Basic Training family day at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, May 23, 2018. “…there were times I broke down at Basic Training, but it was just the push in life I needed, and I am a stronger person now because of it,” said Skadsem. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Guttormson-Laue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2018
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 12:31
    Photo ID: 6567502
    VIRIN: 210315-A-KI383-0002
    Resolution: 1080x1580
    Size: 208.32 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Basic Training
    Commemoration
    First Date

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Army Reserve
    Army
    People First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT