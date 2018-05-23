U.S. Army Sgt. Johnny Roberts greets U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Leigha Skadsem with flowers at her U.S. Army Basic Training family day at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, May 23, 2018. “…there were times I broke down at Basic Training, but it was just the push in life I needed, and I am a stronger person now because of it,” said Skadsem. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Guttormson-Laue)
Date Taken:
|05.23.2018
Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 12:31
Photo ID:
|6567502
VIRIN:
|210315-A-KI383-0002
|Resolution:
|1080x1580
|Size:
|208.32 KB
Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
