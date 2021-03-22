Buzzards soar over Aviano AB

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron takes-off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 22, 2021.
Increase flying operations are key to the success of maintaining a free and open U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. It also provided critical training opportunities for Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Group and 31st Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
