A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron ascends above Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 22, 2021. Increase flying operations are key to the success of maintaining the 31st Fighter Wing’s ‘Adapt, Deter, Dominate’ capabilities. It also provided critical training opportunities for Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Group and 31st Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 05:52 Photo ID: 6567015 VIRIN: 210322-F-ZX177-1033 Resolution: 6958x4639 Size: 1.55 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buzzards soar over Aviano AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.