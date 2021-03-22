Buzzards soar over Aviano AB

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron soars above Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 22, 2021. Increase flying operations are key to the success of maintaining the 31st Fighter Wing’s ‘Adapt, Deter, Dominate’ capabilities. The 555th FS projects power across air, space and cyber domains, defends United States interests, demonstrates warfighting readiness, and forges partnerships in support of United States European Command and United States Africa Command Campaign objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 05:52
|Photo ID:
|6567017
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-ZX177-1248
|Resolution:
|6388x4259
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
