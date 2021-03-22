Buzzards soar over Aviano AB

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron flies above Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 22, 2021. The increased number of training requirements for both the 31st Operations Group and the 31st Maintenance Group provided critical training to ensure they are a ready and capable force. Flying operations are key to the success of maintaining a free and open United States European Command and United States Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

