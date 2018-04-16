Leadership Rounds: 60th AES

U.S. Air Force Capt. Erika Allen, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight examiner, guides Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, on how to perform a static mission during Leadership Rounds March 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The purpose of these static missions is to hone medical expertise and maintain mission readiness. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

