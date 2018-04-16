U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, takes a selfie with Staff Sgt. Terry Durbin, center, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron unit training manager, and Capt. Erika Allen, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight examiner, during Leadership Rounds March 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2018 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:08 Photo ID: 6566693 VIRIN: 210319-F-HV886-1054 Resolution: 7052x4702 Size: 16.47 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th AES [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.