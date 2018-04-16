Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Rounds: 60th AES [Image 1 of 7]

    Leadership Rounds: 60th AES

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Suzie Dietz, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, interacts with Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, 60th AMW command chief, March 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

