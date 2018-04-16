Leadership Rounds: 60th AES

U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, right, 60th AMW command chief, award Lt. Col. Jerry Earl, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron director of readiness and training, with the Outstanding Mobility Airman Award during Leadership Rounds March 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

Date Taken: 04.16.2018 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US