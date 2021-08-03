Transportation specialists use a crane to move a stripped-down F-35 airframe from a self-propelled dolly to the tarmac, where Fleet Readiness Center East transportation specialists will tow it into place. The airframe arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, aboard a barge via the Intracoastal Waterway from MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina. FRCE will use the stripped-down airframe as a depot maintenance trainer and in engineering testing, which will allow for the development of improved tooling, maintenance procedures and sustainment practices.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 15:44 Photo ID: 6566418 VIRIN: 210308-N-YO373-1004 Resolution: 1266x844 Size: 202.86 KB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training [Image 4 of 4], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.