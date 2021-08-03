Transportation specialists move a stripped-down F-35 airframe to Fleet Readiness Center East using a self-propelled transport dolly. The airframe arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, aboard a barge via the Intracoastal Waterway from MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina. FRCE will use the stripped-down airframe as a depot maintenance trainer and in engineering testing, which will allow for the development of improved tooling, maintenance procedures and sustainment practices.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 15:44
|Photo ID:
|6566416
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-YO373-1003
|Resolution:
|1265x844
|Size:
|146.1 KB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training
