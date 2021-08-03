FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training

Transportation specialists move a stripped-down F-35 airframe to Fleet Readiness Center East using a self-propelled transport dolly. The airframe arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, aboard a barge via the Intracoastal Waterway from MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina. FRCE will use the stripped-down airframe as a depot maintenance trainer and in engineering testing, which will allow for the development of improved tooling, maintenance procedures and sustainment practices.

