Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training [Image 2 of 4]

    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Transportation specialists move a stripped-down F-35 airframe to Fleet Readiness Center East using a self-propelled transport dolly. The airframe arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, aboard a barge via the Intracoastal Waterway from MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina. FRCE will use the stripped-down airframe as a depot maintenance trainer and in engineering testing, which will allow for the development of improved tooling, maintenance procedures and sustainment practices.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6566416
    VIRIN: 210308-N-YO373-1003
    Resolution: 1265x844
    Size: 146.1 KB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training [Image 4 of 4], by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training
    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training
    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training
    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT