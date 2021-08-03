Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training [Image 3 of 4]

    FRCE accepts barge delivery of F-35 airframe for training

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Transportation specialists at the docks aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, use a crane to lift an F-35 airframe from a barge and transfer it to a self-propelled transport dolly for movement to Fleet Readiness Center East. The barge delivered the airframe from MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, via the Intracoastal Waterway. FRCE will use the stripped-down airframe as a depot maintenance trainer and in engineering testing, which will allow for the development of improved tooling, maintenance procedures and sustainment practices.

